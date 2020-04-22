Colors’ reality show Bigg Boss is one of the biggest and the most popular reality shows. After the super success of the previous season, the rumours of Bigg Boss 14 have already started. While the reality show is very popular, the voice of the the show, Vijay Vikram Singh is a lesser known celebrity and usually doesn’t speak much about the show.

The rumours mills have it that the prep for Bigg Boss 14 has already started and it is being said that this season will again see the entry of commoners. In fact, some reports also claim that the auditions for the same will begin from May itself. The show is also said to be going on air from September, however there has been no confirmation about any of the information from the makers of the show.

Singh, one of the narrators of Bigg Boss, recently spoke about the news around Bigg Boss 14. While talking to the media, he said, “I have no idea about this and I don’t think this is happening. If there is anything like this happening, it will definitely show on their website first. So do not believe in any rumours and check the official website for information. If the auditions are happening, it will show on the website and if not then it is a rumour.”

He also spoke about that one thing which keeps the viewers intrigued about the show. He said, “The format of the show is beautiful. It is a beautiful study in human psychology, human behaviour. It tells us how a person reacts when he is stressed. It is very difficult to be in that house and the popularity of the show is one of the reasons why we are attached to it. You may or may not like it but you will still know what is happening. One gets totally involved in the show and at a point, starts to feel a part of the contestant in front of them on the screen.”

Interestingly, Vijay Vikram Singh is not limited to the behind the camera now, and has impressed everyone with his acting skills in The Family Man.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!