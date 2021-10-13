Actor Nakul Roshan Sahdev has opened up on his role in the forthcoming web series ‘Girgit’, saying it is a “genre-breaker” and his character is “quite entertaining”.

ALT Balaji’s new series is a seven-episode drama revolving around love and betrayal. The narrative explores the limits of human indecency via characters who love to deceive and charm and kill when they need to achieve what they desire.

‘Girgit’ revolves around the murder investigation of a very dysfunctional relationship that only gets more and more complicated as the case progresses.

Talking about the show and his character, Nakul Roshan Sahdev said, “We all are chameleons in some sense, even on the normal level. When we are with friends, partners, in-office or boss, we are always putting up a front but in the show, the stakes of characters are really high, because they are stuck in a murder mystery and everyone is just trying to save themselves. The show ‘Girgit’ is about pure love and passion, that is the underbelly of the show.”

Further adding about his character, Nakul Roshan Sahdev said, “I am playing the role of Ranbir, who is quite transparent and straightforward, but society doesn’t seem to accept him. I think society likes you if one layer is his true self, but my character is extremely transparent, he is like ‘accept me or reject me’. I have seen characters like Ranbir in personal life and on-screen but mine is a genre-breaker if you see him in the world of ‘Girgit’, he is quite entertaining.”

Filled with love, lust, revenge and obsession, ‘Girgit’ brings together two contrasting worlds and their characters in a thrilling game of hiding and seek.

The series is helmed by Santosh Shetty, and also stars Taniya Kalrra, Trupti Khamkar, Ashmita Jaggi, Samar Vermani, Aleksandar Ilic, Shahwar Ali and Ashish Tyagi, among others.

The series streams from October 27 on ALT Balaji.

