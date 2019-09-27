Nach Baliye 9: Tiger Shroff’s Performance On Jai Jai Shivshankar Has All The Contestants Cheer For Him!

Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor have been really busy promoting their upcoming biggie, War. They were spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and now, they have graced dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with their presence with Tiger Shroff breaking into a gig on Jai Jai Shivshankar.

While it is just impossible for Hrithik and Tiger to do shake a leg at any show, Tiger performed on the song ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ from War and won everyone’s heart on the show. The contestants started hooting and cheering for the Baaghi actor. While Tiger is one of the best dancers in the industry at the moment his act in the show was equally impressive. Take a look at the video here:

Looking dashing as ever, Tiger is wearing a black t-shirt paired with a black jacket and a pair of sunglasses. His energy is commendable as he does somersaults and stunts on the stage.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Aditya Chopra, WAR is slated to release on October 2, 2019.

