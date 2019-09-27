5 Times The Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Stole Our Hearts With Her Chic Dresses!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been soaring up even higher ever since she moved to the US and marked her Hollywood debut with American television series Quantico. And there is no looking back for Mary Kom actress ever since.

But it is not only Priyanka’s professional career that has been the source of envy for many but also her impeccable fashion choices that have made her a heartthrob for millions. From international red carpet events to some casual outings around the city, to her chick airport looks the lady rocks all her outfits like a boss!

Well while we would like to steal her entire wardrobe, here’s our pick of Priyanka’s best 5 #OOTD:

1. Lady In Red:

PeeCee wore this Alex Perry tangerine dress for an event in India but what actually made a statement in were those accordion cape sleeves that looked like a tailor made cap for the dress!

2. Black Beauty:







This Philosophy designer outfit is one of our most favorite looks which Priyanka wore while she was spotted around LA. This sheer black dress with white polka dots and frills is dramatic yet classy.

3. Cannes Calling:





Wearing a George Shoebika , PeeCee’s Cannes outfit this year created quite a lot of stir among the fashion connoisseurs. This look in a white tulle gown turned out to be super elegant.

4. Of Casual Outings:







The 38-year-old wore this Tommy Hilfiger tangerine sequin dress at the Cannes 2019 for a Chopard Dinner. With a sleek ponytail, her backless cut of the dress accentuated her back!

5. Sassy PeeCee:

This Vivienne Westwood silky dress with cowl neckline was one of the most classic pieces ever donned by chopra.

