Naagin 4: Rashami Desai’s Self-Precautionary Gyaan Is All You Need To Stay Away From Coronavirus

Rashami Desai has got a massive fan following on social media post Bigg Boss 13. She was one of the top five finalists of the show and has played the game really well. She made headlines for her nasty fights with Sidharth Shukla and budding romance with beau Arhaan Khan. Though, he got eliminated soon and Rashami was on her own, playing like a fighter. Rashami is now a part of Naagin 4 and her new show and avatar is getting an amazing positive response.

But amid coronavirus pandemic, everything has come at a standstill and production houses have installed shooting for shows and films.

Yesterday, a video of Rashami getting checked for COVID-19 was doing the rounds on social media. The Naagin 4 actress has shared a video on Instagram talking about COVID-19 and its preventive measures. She wrote, “Since Corona virus has made its way into our country too, we need to take strict precautions to stay safe! Follow the basic steps and there’s no need to panic! There would be times where you would have to meet the work commitments, do that, but don’t forget to take major precautions. Spread the word for safety and take care of yourself and people around you. Sending you all lots of love and light! 😇🤗”

Well, that’s some serious gyaan Rashami is giving. Anyway, duly noted.

