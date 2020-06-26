The coronavirus pandemic and the following lockdown has done huge damage to the economy and media field is no exception. But finally, after months of inactivity, shootings of TV shows are resuming, all thanks to the green signal given by state governments. Out of all such shows is Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 and actress Nia Sharma has posted the pictures proclaiming the same.

A few hours ago, Nia Sharma posted pictures to inform about the resumption of Naagin 4. She shared two pictures from her vanity on Instagram. She captioned it as, “Cut to- 3 months later… back to set, my Vanityyyyyyyyyyyyy!! #naagin4 (Jaan hatheli pe lekar).”

Check out the post below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

All Naagin fans here, are you excited?

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma’s social media love isn’t hidden from anyone. She keeps updating her fans with some interesting stuff from her personal life. Recently, she took to Instagram, where she shared two of her looks.

The first picture featured her flaunting her natural skin with no make-up, while the second had her all dolled-up. “I’m happy with both the faces!” she gave a quirky caption to the photographs.

Nia Sharma had also shared a photograph of herself from one of her holidays. In the image, she looks stunning in white tube top paired with white shorts. She completed her look with a hot pink sling bag and sunglasses.

She has been part of tv shows like “Jamai Raja” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!