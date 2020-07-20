Actor Kunal Singh has wrapped up shooting for the television show Naagin 4.

“It’s hurtful to say goodbye to the most loved show. I still remember the feeling of joy when I got cast in it. I was on cloud nine. But who knows about destiny,” he said about the Ekta Kapoor show.

“I’m thankful to the makers for trusting and loving me. I want to work with the makers again,” the Naagin 4 actor added.

Kunal feels that every ending has a new and beautiful beginning. The Naagin 4 star said, “Like every sunset has a new sunrise, similarly every ending has a new and beautiful beginning. I’m looking forward to playing some challenging roles. I’m up for signing a new project.”

“I don’t want to sit idle as it may cause depression. Working and keeping ourselves engaged will help me to be fresh and energetic,” said the actor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!