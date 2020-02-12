Mumbai Based V Unbeatable Reaches America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 Finale

V Unbeatable crew who was in Dance Plus 4, they had got 4th position in America’s Got Talent last year has now made it to the finals of AGT’s champions. Their finale performance had left American Audiences speechless.

Indian dance crew V Unbeatable captured the fancy of audiences across the world with their incredible moves on America’s Got Talent season 14. The team ended up finishing in the fourth spot, with many rooting for them to win.

However, they are back now in the US for America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 and now have reached the show’s finale. V Unbeatable danced through with a series of twirls, jumps and jaw-dropping stunts.

The judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon (who were all given garlands before the performance) were left completely confounded, as they could only watch the energy and enthusiasm unfolding on stage.

The performance ended to a standing ovation, after which Simon Cowell stated, “The appeal for me is that you are not a professional act. You are just regular guys and girls who have got together and done something remarkable. The fact that you had so little time to prepare, it makes it even more amazing.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!