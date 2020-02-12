Amitabh Bachchan Uses His Personal Costumes For Marathi Film, AB Aani CD & The Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most enduring actors we have in B-Town and he has proved his humbleness a lot many time with his generous actions. The actor is all set to make his Marathi debut with producer Akshay Bardapurkar’s film AB Aani CD and his genuine gesture at the sets of the film will win your heart.

We all are aware of the fact that Marathi films are made on a very tight budget and to help the team out Amitabh Bachchan decided to get his own costumes on the sets of AB Aani CD. Producer Akshay Bardapurkar revealed that when Big B was asked about the measurements for his clothes, the actor humbly denied getting it done and said that he will get his own clothes.

Akshay revealed that when the team asked the megastar when they could send someone for the measurements, Big B said not to worry about it as he will bring his own costumes. On the day of the shoot, Amitabh Bachchan came along with as many as 20 costumes that were kept in his vanity van. He asked the team to select the ones that are apt for the shoot.

Akshay Bardapurkar also revealed that after wrapping up the shoot for the film. Amitabh Bachchan even gave his dates for the dubbing of the film. The producer felt very happy about the fact that instead of giving a NOC to get his portions dubbed by a Marathi artiste, he chose to do it himself. The producer also revealed that Big B has a stronghold on the language but would still make sure his shots are perfect. Well, this just proves what a humble actor Big B is.

Directed by Milind Lele, AB Aani CD is produced by Akshay Bardapurkar under Planet Marathi Production, Golden Ratio Films and KV Reddy Productions. AB Aani CD is releasing on 13 March 2020.

