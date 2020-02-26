Mujhse Shadi Karoge: Jasleen Matharu Does Sensuous Poll Dancing For Paras Chhabra; See Video

Post Bigg Boss 13, the Colors’ makers did some smart work as they gave the house a spin-off with the swayamvar show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The reality show witnesses 10 (5 female-5 male) contestants fighting it out to be the ideal match for former Bigg Boss contestants, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra respectively. And yet again, there has been a lot of masala from the show, especially with contestant Jasleen Matharu.

For the unversed, Jasleen has previously been a part of Bigg Boss along with veteran singer Anup Jalota. The two had claimed to be in a romantic relation, but later on claimed that it was only created to gain publicity while their stay in the house. Now, she’s competing to be Paras’ life partner.

In a promo video shared by the makers, Jasleen can be seen wearing gym clothes as she shows her sensuous moves to the tunes of Kar Gayi Chull from the Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Kapoor & Sons. One can notice her holding a rose between her lips and Paras Chhabra showering water on her. While it seems to be a part of the task, clearly the duo is enjoying giving each other so much of attention.

Check out the promo video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, ever since her entry, Matharu has been locking horns with co-contestant Sanjjanaa Galrani. Earlier, it was on stage with the latter commented on her stint with Anup Jalota on Bigg Boss, and passed some derogatory remarks on the singer’s clothes.

“Itne chote kapde pehnogi toh tumse shaadi kon karega?”, Galrani had said earlier.

Now, in the latest episode, Matharu went onto call her rival ‘Chamcha’. Clearly, the catfight isn’t ending anytime soon.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also witnesses Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai helping Shehnaaz and Paras find their ideal match. But it is #SidNaaz that the viewers still can’t get over.

