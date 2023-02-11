Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, has featured in the music video of the new song titled ‘Mujhe Poora Karde’. It also features singer-actor Raman Romona, who not only features opposite choreographer-actor Punit J. Pathak but also lent her voice to the song along with Sangram Hanjra.

The song is a romantic number and depicts the innocence and togetherness of the characters and tells a decade’s love story through flashbacks.

On being asked about the song, Punit J. Pathak said: “This is my first music video where I have been featured as an actor, so the connection with this song is bound to be intense. When I listened to the song for the first time, I immediately felt a rush of emotions and I knew through this song I wanted to tap into the beauty of an innocent romance of every decade.

“The song aptly captures the cute chemistry between lovers of every generation and the entire experience of working with great actors like Yograj Singh and Sunita Dhir is exhilarating. This is our first collaboration with Saga Music and I hope our hard work pays off and audiences shower all the love on this song,” Punit J. Pathak added.

The video was shot beautifully in Shimla by Amarpreet GS Chhabra. The lyrics were penned by Vinder Nathumahra with music by Jus Keys. Mujhe Poora Karde was released on Friday under the label of Saga Music.

