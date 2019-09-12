Actor-host Maniesh Paul and comedian Paritosh Tripathi have teamed up for a light-hearted Bollywood game show titled Movie-Masti with Maniesh Paul.

Hosted by Maniesh and a crazy, quirky Bollywood-obsessed family, including Paritosh, who will play Maniesh’s manager, the show will unravel the unseen and unscripted side of Bollywood celebrities by subjecting them to tricky tasks, fun games and rapid-fire quizzes, all about movies.

The show will host four Bollywood celebrities each week as participants, with a regular contestant as partner.

Together, their love and passion for movies will be put to test, and interrupting them at every step will be this mischievous, Bollywood-crazy family of roasters and pranksters.

“The show is a celebration of all things Bollywood and our collective passion for the movies as a nation. I was hooked to the idea right since the producers and creative team narrated it to me. In fact, it’s a treat to a Bollywood buff like me and I am thrilled to not only host it but also get to test the Bollywood quotient of some of India’s hottest movie stars,” Maniesh said.

“Audiences are in for a treat as they will see their favourite stars just let their hair down and have a ball, trying to win the game show joining hands with their biggest fans. I see it as an entertaining, family game show that will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Talking about the show, Paritosh said: “I am very happy that I am a part of this mad filmy family because I love madness. I am not a fan of a monotonous lifestyle or amongst those who believe in spending their lives through a process of eat, sleep, repeat.

“Madness, I believe, is important because most crazy minds are the ones to take the risk of being creative and learn new things in life. So, we are creating a crazy, new, filmy show and I am excited to be a part of this talented gang.”

Movie-Masti with Maniesh Paul will premiere on October 5 on Zee TV.

