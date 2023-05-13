Mother's Day 2023: Hansa Singh, Ankit Siwach To Gaurav Singh - Television Actors Express Their Love For Their Mums On This Special Occasion

Mother’s the pillar of literally all the foundations in life. From the moment we are born, they are always right by our side and having her in life is such a blessing. Television stars Hansa Singh, Ankit Siwach, Gaurav Singh and others express their views on Mother’s Day while saying some extraordinary things about their respective mums. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Hansa Singh

Maa is the universe of unconditional love. They do hold all together. They always try their best. I am here with an upbringing that I uphold my being. She has always stood by me. I wish her every day to be happy, healthy and creative as that’s her mojo. Being a poetess. There is nothing I can do but I wish I can give her the happiness with my good work here that she desires. Though otherwise I would love to spend more time with her. I love her to infinity!

Ankit Siwach

Mothers are gods. I wouldn’t say they are next to God, but they are God. They are the most powerful beings, they are the creators. It’s beyond any form of expression. A very happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the well. Every day is Mother’s Day but let’s celebrate this day only for our mothers. I think every moment that I have spent with her is very special. Although she stays in Meerut and I stay in Mumbai, I call her every day.

Gaurav Singh

I was born in a village in Uttar Pradesh called Udi. We lived in a joint family and our financial conditions were not great. Most of my family members didn’t have education on their priority list. So, my mom fought with the whole family and made a firm decision and we shifted to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for my education. My journey of being an actor would not have been possible if my mom wasn’t as strong as she is. My mom has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis for a few years now and she is not able to stand or walk for a longer duration. Though her condition is getting better now, I just wish to see her recover completely and then we can travel to different places.

Sheeba Akashdeep

My mother is my best friend and my every memory of her is that she has been a rock for me, like the rock of Gibraltar. I can do no wrong in her eyes. Even if a neighbour would complain that I have gone to their garden and plucked all the fruits and flowers because I was quite a tom boy when I was a child. I used to climb trees and pluck fruits and flowers constantly. She would be very defensive and tell me I would buy you fresh fruits and flowers replacing the one’s my daughter plucked. She barely ever yelled at me and I would like her to be happy and healthy and be the woman she is. She is one of the kindest and loveliest human beings you will ever meet in your life.

Namita Lal

My fondest memory of my mom when I was young was of her running behind me with turmeric and cream to apply my face. I used to shout at her for doing it, but now when I remember, I cherish all of those moments. And also, because of how my hair or skin is, all credits goes to her. My mother is very graceful, beautiful and the only thing I would want to do now is just spending time with her is my only wish.

Simaran Kaur

Moms are their children’s pillar of strength. All mothers do a lot for their children. My mother used to help me with my studies in school. Pick me up from school then drop me to my recording studio then pick me up from there , take me to the dance class. She used to do all of this Along with her own work. She is a doctor, She managed everything for me so well . She is definitely a multi-tasker. If I could achieve a lot of things in my childhood , the credit for it goes to my parents. I will always be grateful to them We should all love our parents and be with them, love them, support them, care for them.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mums out there!

