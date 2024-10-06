Ever since Netflix released Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the two brothers have become a hot topic of discussion. The show has been renewed for Season 2 due to the audience’s interest in the case, which convicted the brothers of killing their parents and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Amid the public’s calls for the duo’s release, a new court hearing has been granted in the case based on new evidence. With this new update in Lyle and Erik’s lives, Monsters creator Ryan Murphy has revealed that he is willing to make more episodes of the show.

Ryan Murphy expresses interest in churning out more episodes of Monsters Season 2!

Murphy is open to the idea of continuing The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, as the brothers’ lives could take another turn after their court hearing in November. However, the creator added that he would only go ahead with the plan if the lead actors agreed to reprise their roles.

“I think what I would be interested in doing if Nicholas [Alexander Chavez] and Cooper [Koch] would agree to do it is maybe one or two episodes that continue the story,” Murphy said in an interview with Variety. Nicholas plays the elder brother, Lyle, while Cooper portrays the younger brother, Erik, in the Netflix show.

While Murphy is keen on revisiting the show, the final decision will lie with Netflix. However, the streaming platform might not have an issue with continuing the story, as Monsters Season 2 is garnering massive viewership worldwide and has been a part of the Top 10 list in several countries since its premiere. Meanwhile, Netflix has already ordered a third season of Monsters, revolving around serial killer Ed Gein.

As seen in Monsters, Lyle and Erik killed their parents, Jose and Kitty, at their own house in 1989. The brothers cited sexual harassment at the hands of their father and self-defense as the reason behind the killings. However, the jury found them guilty of first-degree murder in 1996 and sentenced them to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The sibling duo has been in jail ever since, but new evidence has been submitted to the court that supports their claim of being sexually assaulted by their father. The evidence refers to a letter written by Erik to his cousin in 1988, in which he mentioned that his father abused him. A new court hearing has now been set for the brothers on November 29th this year.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 18: Here’s When & Where You Can Watch Grand Premiere Of Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News