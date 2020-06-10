Money Heist Season 5: Producer Jesús Colmenar Confirms Next Installment Of The Web Series Is On The Cards

One thing that the Netflix’s Spanish drama Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel does best is leaving fans at the edge of their seats after those shocking moments of suspense. Season 4 ended at a cliffhanger note and makes you wonder what will happen to the Professor (Álvaro Morte) in season 5. Now the producer of the Spanish crime series, Jesús Colmenar has confirmed the news for fifth season of the series.

Back in November 2019, producer Jesús Colmenar said that the fifth installment was going ahead but Netflix is yet to confirm the fifth season of La Casa De Papel. The cast of Money Heist has also teased about season five as Lisbon star Itziar had earlier said that season four is unlikely to be the last series.

According to Pinkvilla, Esther Acebo who plays Monica in the series has said: “I’m happy that I don’t have to come up with my own story because if I had to, I would not have come up with what the writers have given me so I’m happy about that. I’m going to stick to the more traditional route and choose to come out alive and find Cincinnati, but who knows?”

Alvaro Morte who plays the Professor in the series has said that: “The Professor was a very weird guy, a very lonely guy and what happened with the band and finding love, it’s a really small chapter in his life. If we’re talking about the end of the character, I think at one point, I’d like to see him go back to that loneliness, that solitary life that he’s more used to and seems more comfortable in.”

Meanwhile, the fans of the show are busy in speculating about how the show will come to an end and who’ll be ones from the gang to survive.

