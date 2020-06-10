Disney Is Keen On Securing Beyonce For Future Exclusive Projects: “She Is The Perfect Fit…”

Beyonce voiced Nala in 2019’s retelling of ‘The Lion King’ and sang a new version of ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ on the soundtrack. She is said to be secretly working on 3 upcoming Disney projects which include the 2021 Marvel movie ‘Black Panther 2’.

Reportedly, Beyonce is in talks with Disney over an £80 million deal. The ‘Formation’ singer is also said to be in the discussion for lending her voice to some Disney+ documentaries.

A source told The Sun: “Beyonce has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand. She’s worked on a number of projects for them, including voicing Nala in the reboot of ‘The Lion King’, and now they’re keen to secure her for more projects. Disney have put forward a deal worth around £80 million, which will secure Beyoncé for three major projects, including the ‘Black Panther’ sequel.”

The source further stated: “As part of the deal they are also trying to get her team to agree to have Beyonce voicing some of the new documentaries coming to Disney+. The negotiations are still ongoing but it’s the final details that are being thrashed out now.”

Meanwhile, recently Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z and his activist group Team ROC took out a full-page ad in dedication to George Floyd that appeared in major newspapers across the United States.

While it certainly would be great to have Beyonce joining the Disney world, do let us know your thoughts on the same in our comments section below.

