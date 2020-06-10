WHAT! Brie Larson AKA Captain Marvel To Lose Her Leadership Position In Marvel’s A-Force?

Over the years, Marvel has delivered some amazing superhero stuff which could be truly described as a cinematic ‘marvel’. Currently, the studio is in the buzz due to its announcement of phase 4 outings and also due to the A-Force project. Speaking of the A-Force project, there’s a latest piece of news flowing in and it might be disheartening for Brie Larson aka Captain Marvel fans.

Last year, Marvel teased all fans by featuring all-female superheroes in the battle scene of Avengers: Endgame. They joined the forces with Captain Marvel. Since then, it was being said that Brie might lead the female squad in the A-Force project, but now, the speculations suggest some major changes.

Yes! you read that right! It’s sad but the makers are making some important changes to the project and replacing Brie’s Captain Marvel as a leader of the squad, as per several reports. Although, there’s nothing anything concrete on it, the news is surely a sad one for Captain Marvel fans.

Meanwhile, Captain Marvel introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) first standalone, female-franchise title character, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, essayed by Larson. It followed Danvers’ journey as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes.

Speaking about the Marvel character in one of the interviews, Brie quoted, “There was a scene where two male characters were talking about my character and they called me a ‘woman’ and I realised that in the past, if I would have read a script written by a man it would have been ‘girl’, and I had to take a step back and go ‘oh my gosh, I’m 28 years old and I’m used to being referred to as a girl’. Those little things and big things come from this script being passed through the hands of women and being written by women. They’re just slight things, and I realised it changed the way I viewed myself,” reports IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!