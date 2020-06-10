Avengers: Endgame’s THIS Actress Wants A Solo Film For Herself But She Isn’t A Superhero

Avengers: Endgame is done and dusted but the news around the multi-billion saga seems to have to no end. While we’re covered till neck with its theories and trivia, the cast of the film still has some very interesting anecdotes to share.

Similarly, we’ve Linda Cardellini who plays the role of Jeremy Renner aka Hawkeye’s wife Laura Barton in the Avengers saga. She has opened up about an idea of a solo film of someone who is not a superhero in the film.

In a conversation with Collider Linda Cardellini was quoted saying, “I mean, you know, it was one of those things where I was sort of brought into the universe and it truly is its own universe. It’s its own entity with this fandom that is incredible and to be part of it is, I don’t know, it’s pretty fun. My daughter’s friends love it.”

Linda Cardellini also adds, “It’s one of those kinds of things, you know? So it’s always fun. I mean, would I love to see a Laura Barton movie? Sure! But I don’t think that’s gonna happen. I think people are more interested in superheroes.”

Well, this surely isn’t one of the greatest suggestions for a Marvel film but the makers could think somewhere around it. As Linda Cardellini herself says, “Yeah, I mean, she’s the wife, but you can see it from the wife’s perspective, right?”

