Money Heist: Nairobi’s Sensuous Dance Moves Along With Berlin Will Take Away All Your Tuesday Blues

The makers of Money Heist released it’s season 4 at the beginning of the last month and since then the craze has been enormous. Money Heist is popularly known as La Casa de Papel. The fans are still not over Alba Flores aka Nairobi’s death and are seen tweeting every now and then to get her back in the show. The first season of Money Heist was released back in 2017 and since then it has been one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

Off-camera, the Money Heist team had crazy fun filming the show and the cast of the show keeps sharing throwback pictures and videos on their social media and fans can’t get enough of them.

A fan page shared a video of Alba Flores aka Nairobi and Pedro Alonso aka Berlin dancing together. Nairobi’s and Berlin’s sensuous and funny moves will make you miss them like crazy and you would want to see them together soon.

Take a look at the video here:

Did any of y’all notice, Tokyo standing in one corner and grooving to the music? Tokyo is one of the most furious characters in the show. We miss their behind the scenes videos and can the makers already release the next season?

The show stars stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokio, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Darko Perić as Helsinki, Paco Tous as Moscow, Esther Acebo as Monica Gaztambide, Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo, Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra and José Manuel Poga as Gandia.

