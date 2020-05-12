FRIENDS Trivia #20: P*nis, Cond*m Wrapper & Other Words/Acts Which Were BANNED On-Air!

We’ve come a lot way with our trivias and we hope you guys are enjoying it as much as we are! Our today’s FRIENDS Trivia #20 is ******, hahaha if you know what we mean! Like every show, this sitcom ft. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and others had some guidelines to follow. But the confusing part is it kept changing!

FRIENDS has been created jointly by Marta Kauffman & David Crane. Previously Crane had spoken about how the team was allowed to use terms like ‘P*nis’ on-air. Then, all of a sudden it was banned. In fact, the cast was not even allowed to showcase a condom wrapper. Can you believe it? On top of it, the other shows around the same time showcased people masturbating on air!

Talking about the same, David Crane even went on-record and questioned the hypocrisy. “The rules kept changing. For the first three years, we could say ‘p*nis.’ Then we couldn’t say ‘p*nis.’ Then we could say ‘p*nis’ again. They’re masturbating on Seinfeld and we can’t show a condom wrapper.” Warren Littlefield, then the president of NBC Entertainment, said he had a lot of battles with broadcast standards. “What could be more socially responsible than these characters practising safe s*x?” questioned David Crane in a conversation with Vanity Fair back in 2012.

Could you possibly imagine a show with so many restrictions? Well, we’re glad that our 6 FRIENDS did the impossible and came up with a classic. Of course, the co-creators deserve hats off for the same too!

Meanwhile, the FRIENDS reunion episode will witness all the 6 members reunite once again. From Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler (Matthew Perry) to Ross (David Schwimmer), Monica (Courteney Cox) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), we can’t wait to meet our favourite squad again!

