Money Heist: From Kareena Kapoor Khan As Lisbon To Irrfan Khan As The Professor – The Indian Version We’d Love To See!

Money Heist is one of the most popular series on OTT and is currently trending like crazy! The plot pertains to the brief outline of a planned heist and then jumps to the beginning of a multi-day assault on the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid. La Casa De Papel has eight robbers and they are code-named after cities and the Professor heads the heist from an external location.

There have been rumors on the internet about an Indian remake of the show. Those rumors lead people to envision what the cast of the show would look like if the show were made in India.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Irrfan Khan, check out B’Town members who could be a perfect fit for Indian remake of Money Heist:

1.) The Professor – Irrfan Khan

The professor is the mastermind behind the heist, the man who shocks everyone with his detailed plans that contradicts his humble and soft spoken nature. Well, Irrfan’s tremendous acting skills could totally fit the bill.

2.) Tokyo – Alaya F

Tokyo is the narrator of the story and the perfect example of a badass woman who’s not afraid of anything. Post a pregnant teenager in Jawaani Jaaneman, we can only think of the beautiful portrayal Alaya F may deliver.

3.) Nairobi – Radhika Apte

Nairobi is the villain you would fall in love with, her bold personality perfectly compliments her immaculate skills as a forger. Post Sacred Games, Radhika Apte totally makes us believe she will be the apt choice.

4.) Mónica Gaztambide/Stockholm – Sanya Malhotra

Monica used to work at the mint that was robbed and has the most unique character development in the series, and Sanya Malhotra could pretty much ace the role.

5.) Raquel Murillo/Lisbon – Kareena Kapoor Khan

Lisbon is the strong willed police officer in charge of capturing the people responsible for the heist. Post Angrezi Medium, do you even need a reasoning?

6.) Rio – Ishan Khatter

Rio is a technical genius and the perfect combination of good looks and brains. Ishaan Khatter could portray the role just as beautifully.

7.) Denver – Aditya Roy Kapur

The typical hot headed man who acts before he thinks and looks good while doing it. Aditya Roy Kapur could make the entire country go ‘Malang’ all over again.

8.) Moscow – Rishi Kapoor

Moscow is the humble miner who is wiser than he looks, he is also the father of Denver. We would love to witness Rishi Kapoor don that hat.

9.) Berlin – Vijay Varma

Berlin is what one would call the egotistical leader of the operation with an eccentric personality. Post Gully Boy, this could turn out to be another feather in Vijay Varma’s cap!

