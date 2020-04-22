Selena Gomez’s Reaction To Jennifer Aniston’s FRIENDS Announcement Is L.I.T.E.R.A.L.L.Y Each One Of Us RN!

Last night came in with a super exciting news as the FRIENDS cast finally made an announcement regarding their upcoming reunion. Honestly, can we even keep calm to witness Jennifer Aniston as the classic Rachel, Matt Le Blanc in his Joey avatar along with the rest? Same is the scenario with Selena Gomez and her reaction says it all!

For the unversed, the FRIENDS cast officially made a clarification of the on-going uncertainty rumours around the reunion episode. While it’s crystal clear now, that the show is indeed happening, post the lockdown, of course, it will also involve a live audience and you could be a part of it too!

Jennifer Aniston along with his squad including Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc have asked the fans to take the All In Challenge and make a donation to the needy amid lockdown. That’s all you have to do to be a part of the special FRIENDS reunion episode that will witness the co-stars bring back old memories and discuss it all!

Soon, after The Morning Show actress made the announcement on her Instagram handle, her BFF Selena Gomez took to the comment section and expressed her excitement. True fans will by now know that the Rare singer and Jenn share a special bond, and the latter has also helped Gomez get over ex-flame Justin Bieber.

