Money Heist AKA La Casa De Papel To Return With Season 5? Creator Álex Pina Hints So!

One thing that the Spanish crime-drama Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel does best is leaving fans at the edge of their seats after those shocking moments of suspense. Season 4 ended at a major cliffhanger and it makes you wonder what will happen to The Professor (Álvaro Morte) in season 5.

While there is no confirmation on whether we will get to watch another season of Money Heist, the final scene only confirms the possibility of another one. Well, to add onto the speculations are these quotes from creator Álex Pina.

In a conversation with ABC in Spain, while Pina said that he cannot confirm another season but he also left us a hint. “Someone knows there will be, but not us,” said the Money Heist creator.

Furthermore, the publication had also recently reported that Money Heist Season 5 has been confirmed that the production was underway. Well, all we can hope are for the rumours to be true!

Meanwhile, previously in a conversation with PTI, Álvaro Morte sent a special message to his Indian fans saying, “I am sending all my love from here. All the strength and courage I can send through this confinement and lockdown. I hope the show entertains you a little bit.”

Money Heist AKA La Casa de Papel (in Spanish), revolves around The Professor bringing together other career criminals, dressed up in red jumpsuits and a Salvador Dali mask rob the royal mint of Spain.

Recently, the actor was also seen crooning Bella Ciao on his Instagram handle. Talking about the season, Álvaro Morte shared, “It is made complicated by enabling this character to be dragged by the things of the heart because he always says that his brain is an engine. He tries not to have anything sentimental influence what he does. It is funny to see him fall into the trap he condemns everyone about.”

Money Heist Season 4 premiered on 3rd April on Netflix (India).

