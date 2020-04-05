Robert Downey Jr Turns 55; Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo & Others Wish Iron Man In Avengers Style!

Robert Downey Jr. is the heart of the Marvel family. The actor known for playing Iron Man turned 55 on April 4 and he’s getting a whole lot of messages from his fellow Marvel stars. Members of the “Avengers” family came out in full force to wish him a happy birthday. The cast of the “Avengers”, which filmed the Marvel films together for years, all turned to social media to wish RDJ well on his 55th birthday.

Many of his co-stars wanted him to know that they “love him 3000,” including Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans. “Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr”, Chris Evans wrote on Twitter.

Mark Ruffalo added, “Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr Red heart I love you to life, 3000. It’s an honor knowing such a generous and complex man.”

The actor’s on-screen daughter (Lexi Rabe) and his on-screen nemesis (Josh Brolin) also wished him on social media. Another actor/director to post for Downey Jr.’s special day is Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok and voiced Korg. Since it was also beloved talk show host Graham Norton’s birthday, Waititi decided to give them a hilarious combo post.

Happy birthday to one of my absolute favorites! Love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/xkJmOivAdw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2020

Sending you all the virtual hugs for your birthday, @RobertDowneyJr ❤️ I love you to life, 3000. It’s an honor knowing such a generous and complex man. pic.twitter.com/oufQoVy35V — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 4, 2020

“Happy Birthday @robertdowneyjr!!!,” Waititi captioned a photo of Norton. This caught the attention of some celebrities, who clearly love Waititi’s sense of humor. Even Jake Gyllenhaal replied with some laughing emojis.

Robert was most recently seen on the big screen in Dolittle. Unfortunately, Dolittle didn’t do the good numbers at the box office. As for the critical reception, the film has been met with mostly negative reviews. Currently, the movie has a 14% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The actor has a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. He’ll also soon be making Sherlock Holmes 3.

