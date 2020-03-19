Here’s Why Mirzapur Fame Anangsha Biswas Cried For Hours After Shooting For Her Short Film

“Mirzapur” fame actress Anangsha Biswas, who recently featured in the short film “Pratibimb: A Reflection”, says it is not easy for her to shoot for the film, given the fact that it deals with the grim subject of child abuse.

Anangsha revealed that she would cry for hours after shooting for the film.

“It was a challenging role for me. There are no dialogues in the film hence it’s all emotion-based. This film tries to put light over Child abuse and how that child and her choices in life are thereafter impacted. I would cry for hours sitting in my vanity after a sequence was shot,” Anangsha said.

Anangsha has featured in shows such as “Hostages” and “Maaya 2” in the past. She is now gearing up for the second season of “Mirzapur”. She has also worked in the Bollywood films “Luv Shuv tey Chicken Khurana” and “Benny Baboo”.

