Rasika Dugal: Reprising a character in a new season is like meeting old friend

Actress Rasika Dugal has been busy working in new seasons of various web shows, and she says playing the same character all over again in a fresh season is like meeting an old friend.

“I have had a lot of second seasons this year. It’s been an interesting journey to revisit Beena (‘Mirzapur’), Neeti (‘Delhi Crime’) and Meera (‘Out of Love’), and to experience how they might have changed as people,” Rasika told IANS.

“Reprising a character for a new season is like meeting an old friend — you basically know them and understand how they are wired, but they are not exactly who they were when you met them last,” Rasika Dugal added.

Rasika recently completed the shoot of “Out Of Love” season 2.

On working during the pandemic, she shared: “Initially, it was full of trepidation and nervousness for everyone, but because safety norms were being followed, all of us eased into it soon enough.”

“It also helped that we were shooting in the hills. It felt safer,” added the actress, on shooting in Ooty and Coonoor for the second season of the show for two months.

