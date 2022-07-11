Actress Rasika Dugal, who plays Beena Tripathi in ‘Mirzapur’, has started shooting for the third season of the web series. The actress posted a video on her Instagram handle informing netizens that she has started working for the series that commands a cult following.

Advertisement

Rasika Dugal says: “I’m looking forward to reuniting with the cast and I’m delighted that Gurmeet is directing us in this season too. It’s reassuring to have a director who knows the characters and the world of the story in and out. Divvyendu and Kul Ji will be missed!”

Advertisement

Mirzapur Season 3 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Verma, and Isha Talwar. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house, Excel Entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

Rasika Dugal recently wrapped up the second schedule of the upcoming supernatural horror series ‘Adhura’. The series marks her first brush with the supernatural horror genre.

The actress will be seen essaying the role of a school counselor, who’s about to unmask the horror in the newly announced series. She has shot for one schedule in Ooty and has recently wrapped the second schedule in Mumbai. Rasika will shoot for the third schedule in Ooty this month.

Rasika posted a reel from the sets of ‘Adhura’ and captioned it: “Spooked.”

Directed by Gaurav Chawla and Ananya Banerjee and starring Rasika and Ishwak Singh, the Amazon Prime Videos’ ‘Adhura’ outlines a story set in an elite boarding school with a dark secret that will shake up the lives of everyone connected to it.

Rasika’s upcoming projects include Adhura, Spike, Delhi Crime Season 2, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, and Fairy Folk.

Must Read: Fawad Khan Is In MCU’s Ms Marvel Melting Hearts Of Many, Leonardo DiCaprio Meme & Others Break The Internet Saying “He Still Looks Fine As F*ck”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram