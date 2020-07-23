Mirzapur 2 EXCLUSIVE! Rasika Dugal AKA Beena Tripathi Has Great Things To Say About The Sequel & We Can’t Stay Calm

Mirzapur 2 EXCLUSIVE! After the grand success of 2018 Amazon Prime Video’s Crime Thriller Mirzapur, the season 2 is buzzing high even before its release. People are going crazy while asking about the release date of Mirzapur 2 every day on social media.

Mirzapur’s one of the important actors Rasika Dugal aka Beena Tripathi recently got into an interesting conversation with Koimoi. During the conversation, she talked about how satisfied she feels with her character development in Mirzapur 2 and about dubbing for the show recently.

Talking about the dubbing experience during the pandemic, Rasika Dugal said, “I went out to dub with all the safety precautions that I felt were necessary. Plus the producers were sensitive and they took care of everything according to the best of their knowledge. I was asked I feel comfortable or not. I said I’ll feel comfortable if you take care of these things and they did. For example, they took care of my travelling and made arrangements for that as well. So I think this is all done keeping in mind everybody’s safety and comfort which I am very happy for. Initially, I thought a little odd going out after so long. It felt really strange. We are used to hustling bustling streets and suddenly we find there’s no traffic on roads. It almost felt eerie. Besides that, it was good”

When asked about her character development and if she feels satisfied with the way it shapes up in Mirzapur 2, Rasika said, “Yes Yes, I am very satisfied because the writers Puneet Krishna & Vinnet Krishna have done a fantastic job of introducing new characters in Mirzapur 2 and doing very interesting things with existing characters. When I read the script of season 2, I felt like it topped the script of season 1. And the same bunch of people are involved in season 2 also that always helped because you understand things already rather than starting afresh. It was so nice to rope the same team again and I felt like everybody was after their game in season 1. Even the director I felt like was saying so much, the way he explained certain moments in the script, it felt like that’s exactly what I was looking to hear at that time to be able to understand something.”

Well, that makes us even more excited for Mirzapur 2.

