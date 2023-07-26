ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and a multilingual storyteller is constantly in the race to up their content library. From TAJ: Divided by Blood to Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Tarla, ZEE5 along with renowned storytellers are producing strong and powerful narratives. Amongst the plethora of content, the platform today announced that second instalment of the movie ‘Silence’ has gone on floors and will soon premiere on ZEE5. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and starring the national award-winning actor, Manoj Bajpayee, the movie will be an edge of the seat thrilling whodunit.

Stepping back into the role of ACP Avinash, the incomparable Manoj Bajpayee leads an ensemble cast of Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh. In the first instalment, ACP Avinash sets out to investigate the mysterious murder of a high-profile woman, peeling back the layers of a complex web of deceit, lies, and hidden truths. As the suspense builds, the audience is taken on an intense journey that culminates with shocking revelation.

With the second part of Silence, the filmmakers promise yet another compelling plot filled with darker secrets and unexpected twists. Each moment of Silence will hold a clue, challenging viewers to piece together the puzzle as the story unfolds. Manoj Bajpayee’s electrifying performance, coupled with Aban Bharucha Deohans’ skilful direction, the movie will take the suspense genre to new heights.

Sharing his excitement, Manoj Bajpayee said, “I am thrilled and exhilarated to bring back the second instalment of’ Silence for the audience. The love and appreciation I had received for this role has been truly overwhelming, and it motivates me to deliver my best with this new project as well. As an actor, I always seek to challenge myself and explore diverse characters; ACP Avinash has been one such remarkable journey. I am immensely grateful to continue my longstanding association with ZEE5, Zee Studios and the Director, Aban Deohans. I truly hope that viewers enjoy this exciting new movie as it delves deeper into the world of mystery and suspense.”

‘Silence 2 will exclusively premiere on ZEE5!

