‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’: Krishna hires Pratigya back, gets a gift for her

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” is witnessing Krishna’s growing fondness for Pratigya. Though he has no memory of her, he feels they are connected in some way.

Advertisement

In the recent episodes, we saw that Krishna had asked Pratigya to come over for lunch to his house, and though Pratigya had reached there, on Kesar’s insistence she leaves from there without informing Krishna. He gets very upset because of this and fires Pratigya. She tries to tell him that she couldn’t come because she met with an accident but he doesn’t listen.

Advertisement

Later Krishna realises his mistake and asks her to join back in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya. But Pratigya insisted that he apologises to her or he should get something for her as an apology. Krishna then gets a saree for her and leaves her surprised.

However, this creates chaos at home as Meera finds out that he has bought a saree. She was expecting that it must be for her, but Krishna tells her that it was for his secretary.

Will this lead to differences between them? Will Meera confront Krishna’s secretary now? To know what happens next keep watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show, which is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer, and produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Must Read: Paras Chhabra’s Loveliest Comments On Mahira Sharma: “Dilon Mein Official Hai…” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube