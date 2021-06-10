Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Daily Update: Aadarsh Shocked To See Pratigya In Krishna’s Office

Krishna and Pratigya of “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” are slowly coming closer but looks like they will soon have a rift between them. We recently told you that Krishna bought a saree for Pratigya and that created a huge scene at home. While Meera ended up crying, Krishna left home and went to a bar.

He calls up Pratigya from there as he was imagining her sitting next to him. But after his call, Pratigya comes to pick him up as he was too drunk. She takes him home but while getting him out of the car, they end up getting a little closer, Meera gets to see all this and is left heartbroken.

In the upcoming episode of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, we will see that Aadarsh accompanies Krishna to his hotel. And when Pratigya goes to Krishna’s office to get his signature, she is shocked to see Aadarsh there. Aadarsh too is stunned by Pratigya’s presence there. Well, Krishna might have forgotten everything but Aadarsh doesn’t, and he tells Krishna that they know each other.

Will this create a difference between Krishna and Pratigya? Will Aadarsh confront Pratigya? To know what happens next keep watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

This show features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show, which is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer, and produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

