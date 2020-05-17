Actor Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide After Being Out Of Work; Friends Say No One Came To Help Take The Body

The television industry was in shock after the untimely demise of actor Sachin Kumar yesterday. Now actor Manmeet Grewal’s suicide has come as another wave of shock and grief to industry folks. Best known for his work in shows like Aadat Se Majboor and Kuldeepak, Manmeet committed suicide at his Navi Mumbai home on Friday.

Reports suggest that Manmeet Grewal was out of work for a very long time. It is also being stated that the actor did not have funds to even pay the rent of his Navi Mumbai home.

Opening up about the tragic demise of Manmeet Grewal, his friend Manjit Singh has been quoted by Spotboye saying, “He was very normal that evening, went to his room and locked it from inside. That time his wife was in the kitchen making food. When she heard the noise of a chair, she rushed to the bedroom and held him. She screamed a lot for the help and neighbours did come hearing the noise but no one came forward to help or get him down.”

What’s more saddening is the fact that no one came forward to help the actor’s wife when she screamed for help. Eventually, the building watchman helped to bring Manmeet Grewal’s body down from the fan by cutting the dupatta.

A certain police officer opened up about Manmeet Singh’s financial crisis saying, “The actor was in so much of trouble, that they had mortgaged golden ornaments. He didn’t have money to pay Rs 8500 as rent.” The actor is survived by his parents who live in Punjab and a wife he got married to over 2 years ago.

