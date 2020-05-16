Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki Actor Sachin Kumar Passes Away 

Actor Sachin Kumar of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki fame, passed away on Friday following a heart attack. The actor who was a part of popular daily soaps like Lajja among others had quit his acting career to pursue his passion for photography.

The news of Sachin Kumar’s death was confirmed by actor Rakesh Paul. The actor was quoted saying to TOI, “Yes, it is heart-breaking to share the news, but it is true. I couldn’t see him by the time I learned about his demise, he was already taken to the crematorium. What I have learned is that he went to sleep and the next day he did not open the door. His parents panicked and they got keys and when they opened the door, he had passed away. He was staying with his parents. The incident happened probably late in the night or early morning.”

Will always remember ur smiling face mere bhai… Sachin Kumar gone way too soon yaar… May you be in eternal peace bro…🙏🌹🙏 Posted by Rakesh Paul on Friday, May 15, 2020

Sachin Kumar’s co-star and popular tv actor Chetan Hansraj too expressed his shock over the incident and said that he got to know of Sachin’s death through Facebook.

We worked together and now one gets to know that you are no more!! #Stunned and #Shocked #SachinKumar pic.twitter.com/6Cxh3oKiwR — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) May 15, 2020

Shocked and how Sachin kumar expired this morning Cardiac arrest… RIP 😒😒😒😒🙏🏼🙏🏼 Posted by Vineet Raina on Friday, May 15, 2020

Meanwhile, a certain report by Republic says that Sachin Kumar was very close to actor Akshay Kumar. The report further states that Sachin, in fact, had celebrated his birthday on the 13th of May and within hours of the news breaking out of his death, Akshay Kumar reached his house.

Sachin Kumar was a gym enthusiast and a great photographer. Our condolences to the family and we hope they find the strength to sail through the tough times.

