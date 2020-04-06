Manisha Koirala On OTT Debut With Maska: “I Had To Abuse A Lot, It Was Difficult”

Ever since Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with cancer, she has been taking her own time to sign new projects. She has become very selective after the recovery and was last seen in Maska. Also, making a debut on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Manisha plays the character of a Parsi mother, Diana Irani and the story revolves around a guy who wants to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor until he meets a girl who helps him discover the reality and makes him understand the value of time and efforts.

Talking about her character with Spotboye, Manisha said, “The least I liked about my character is the fact that I had to abuse a lot. It was difficult for me.”

Talking about her role with IANS Manisha said, “I am playing an eccentric Parsi woman whose son has gone off-track. I am trying to preserve the roots and heritage of the Parsi culture. My character wants to preserve her Irani Cafe and restaurants as she wants to carry on her husband’s legacy.”

An extremely passionate person about the family and culture, Diana is extremely protective of her son, Rumi and wants him to carry forth the family legacy. She is emotionally strong as she has faced several hardships.

The film, also starring Prit Kamani, Shirley Setia and Nikita Dutta, is a coming-of-age story that promises to take the audience through a “journey to understand the difference between dreams and delusions”.

