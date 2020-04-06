Beyhadh Actor Shivin Narang’s Building Sealed After Resident With Foreign Travel History Tests Positive For COVID-19

The past few days have been fraught with anxiety for Beyhadh actor Shivin Narang — the highrise near Infiniti Mall in Malad west, where he resides, has been identified as a containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On Thursday, after one of the residents with a recent history of foreign travel tested positive for COVID-19, the BMC officials swung into action and sealed the residential complex that consists of six buildings.

Narang, who lives with his parents, says, “The buildings were sealed few days ago. We have no choice but to adhere to the guidelines. Residents have been told not to step out to buy essentials; we can place orders online or ask for home delivery. The essentials are being dropped at the main gate and we have to pick them up from there.”

Sakshi Tanwar is among the many small-screen stars who stay at the Malad address.

Narang, who is currently a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, believes that such extreme actions are necessary in the face of the crisis. However, the actor points out that the current situation may pose difficulty for senior citizens in the buildings. “It is a tough task for senior citizens as it is a huge complex, and they have to walk almost half a kilometer to reach the entrance and pick up their supplies. But we are all following the rules. Everyone has to cooperate to stop the spread of the virus.” Other actors who live in the building include Ankita Lokhande, Sakshi Tanwar and Ashita Dhawan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!