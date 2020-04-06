Bigg Boss 12’s Nehha Pendse: “I Don’t Take Failure In Relationships In The Right Way”

Nehha Pendse turned heads recently when she announced her marriage to a long time beau Shardul Bayas on the 5th of January, 2020. While the actress received immense backlash for several of her choices, she dealt with all naysays in style. However, several fans quizzed as to why did the actress choose to keep her relationship under wraps for such a long time.

Finally putting all speculations to rest, the May I Come In Madam actress said that she does not take failed relationships the right way. But more than that the embarrassment of a failed relationship is something that she feels the most.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about the same, Nehha said, “I had been all out about my past relationships. I was in a serious relationship with a guy and was also about to tie the knot with him. However, unfortunately, that did not happen. Though it wasn’t it jinxed, it wasn’t meant to be. But, the whole embarrassment that comes with it is too much.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Neha further added, “I’m not a person who keeps jumping in and out of relationship soon. So I don’t take failure in relationships in the right way, because I invest a lot of time in it. So, this time, I was like if this is not happening for real, I’m not letting it out because anything can go wrong at any point in time.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Well, we are certainly glad that the actress has finally found the man of her dreams and here’s wishing them a very happy and blissful married life.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!