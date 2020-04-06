DC Trivia #1: Heath Ledger’s Performance In The Dark Knight WAS NOT Supposed To Be His Last One & Christopher Nolan Had THESE Plans For Him

Heath Ledger’s Joker performance is one of the most iconic performances we have witnessed in the history of Hollywood cinema. He rose to fame with Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight which was released in 2008 and he played the most iconic character of Joker which also got him an Academy Award for best actor in supporting role.

Well, in today’s episode of trivia we would like to tell you a fun fact about Heath Ledger’s character of Joker. The Batman Trilogy started with Batman Begins which released in 2005, then came The Dark Knight which came in 2008 starring Heath Ledger as Joker and last was The Dark Knight Rises which came in 2012.

Not technically a factual thing but there were talks about DC Extended Universe planning to put The Dark Knight in a similar zone as Man Of Steel (or at least adjacent to it). Had Heath not died tragically, Christopher Nolan was planning to give him a minor appearance in The Dark Knight Rises- he would have been seen in Arkham Asylum but only for a moment or two.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix played the lead role in Todd Phillips Joker and won an Academy Award for the best actor in a leading role. He dedicated his award to Heath Ledger and mentioned him in his acceptance speech.

We wish Heath was alive today and that we would have witnessed this incredible duo, Joaquin and him together on screen at least once. That would have been like a dream come true for all their fans!

