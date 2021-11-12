Actress Malvika Raaj became famous for playing the younger version of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character ‘Poo’ in the film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham‘.

Advertisement

A grown-up Malvika is now back in Bollywood with the film ‘Squad’. She says she wishes Kareena watches her debut film.

Advertisement

Malvika Raaj told IANS: “Since it is my first film as a leading lady, it would be such a joy for me if she watches the film and post about it on social media. I love her, and am a big fan. People still recall me as a young ‘Poo’ of ‘K3G’. So I am wishing and keeping my fingers crossed if I see a post from Kareena on my film!”

The film ‘Squad’ which is shot in Belarus, revolves around saving a child and the tussle between two forces.

Asked if her popularity as a child actor helped her to get more film offers now, Malvika Raaj said, “No, I think I am starting from scratch because that was one side of me as a child actor people have seen. Now I am a grown-up, I look different, I am learning new skills in acting and working on my craft. This is also the first time I have tried my hand in action. So yes, a lot more to explore and this is just the beginning.”

Produced, directed and written by Nilesh Sahay, ‘Squad’ other than Malvika Raaj the film also features Rinzing Denzongpa, Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur, Amit Gaur, Tanisha Dhillon, and Dishita Jain.

‘Squad’ releases on Friday on ZEE5.

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: Gemma Whelan aka Yara Had A 6-Weeks Old Baby & Was “Allowed To Breastfeed” On Sets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube