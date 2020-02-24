Mahira Sharma Breaks Silence On The Fake Certificate Of Dadasaheb Phalke’s Most Fashionable Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13

Mahira Sharma woke up to a lot of criticism today when the organizers of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival accused the former Bigg Boss contestant of forging a certificate of appreciation. The actress had posted a picture on her social media showing off the certificate which was later said to be fake. Mahira was rewarded for being “The Most Fashionable Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13.”

As soon as the news broke that Mahira had forged the certificate, her fans awaited for the actress’ reply. She finally broke her silence on it and told SpotboyE that she is hurt and sad that such news about her is being circulated. She even revealed the details of the mail that she has written to the committee.

The excerpts of the mail are as follows: “This is with regards to the statement issued by the social media team of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 on Sunday, i.e 23rd of February 2020 at about 9.30 pm IST. I, Mahira Sharma would like to inform that the charges made against me for receiving and forging the prestigious DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 are untrue and totally uncalled for. In my defence, I would like to clarify with exact details on what went that day.”

She went on to say, “On Thursday, 20th February 2020, I was invited for the reputed DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 by Mr Premal Mehta from Purple Fox Media along with Yash Naik who is an artiste manager for the said award show. They informed us that they have been associated with Dadasaheb Awards past two years. My manager, Mr Abhinav Tanwar was informed by Mr Mehta that we will be gratified at the event with the title of ‘Most Fashionable Bigg Boss 13 Contestant’.”

She added, “At the event, the team of Bigg Boss 13 was called on stage and gratified with a token of appreciation. On questioning about my solo award by my manager to Mr Mehta, he handed over the award to my manager stating that I cannot be called on stage owing to the huge hue and rush on stage. I did my media bytes at the event and later had put a social media story (on my personal Instagram account) to express my love and gratitude. Little did I know this would turn against me within two days. Since Sunday night, I was told that there has been some miscommunication and will be rectified as soon as possible.”

The mail further said, “I would like to inform that I did not forge any award and would never intend to do so. The managing team of Premal Mehta and Yash Naik have taken the onus of this fiasco completely and have stated that I had nothing to do with it. For everyone’s clarity, I am attaching the mail signed by them which was sent to DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 management today morning. Also to add I have all the required proofs and chats on me to prove myself not guilty. Post an amazing stint with Bigg Boss and having made it in the top 7 list, I surely am not intending to look for any PR gimmick of these sorts.”

“In wake of the scenario, I would request the managing team of DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 to please look into the matter as I was called by ‘Purple Fox media’ as a celebrity and was to get an award there. I would also like to extend any support I can offer to get a clean chit on this matter. I would like to conclude by saying that as an artist I love my job and do it with utmost respect, dignity and responsibility and such news only makes me feel sad and hurt,” concluded the mail.

Well, let’s see how the committee will react to this now.

