Mahabharat Cast Gets Emotional & Teary Eyed On Last Day Of The Shoot In This Throwback Video, WATCH

Doordarshan dominated the TRP competition scenario between channels amid the coronavirus lockdown. It has easily become the most popular channel on television with reruns of mythological shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat. Now a BTS video from the last day shoot of Mahabharat went viral on the internet which shows that the whole team were inconsolable on the last day.

The video shows the entire cast of Mahabharat right from Mukesh Khanna who played Bheeshma to Roopa Ganguly who played Draupadi can be seen in tears while comforting each other. The video begins with Nitish, who played Shri Krishna, looking all emotional with tears in his eyes while the title track of Mahabharat is playing in the background.

Actor Firoz Khan can be seen crying inconsolably while Roopa Ganguly can be seen comforting him. Mukesh Khanna can be seen hugging Gufi Paintal aka Shakuni, the Shaktimaan actor was trying to cheer everyone up.

Found a very rare clip_The last day of shoot of “Mahabharat”.महाभारत के अंतिम एपिसोड की शुटिंग के बाद दृश्य! #Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/9m6wSWKTbV — Kumar Bhanu (@kumar856) April 16, 2020

Mahabharat had 94 episodes of 60 minutes each. The epic was produced by none other than B.R. Chopra, and directed by him, and his son Ravi Chopra. It started airing on Doordarshan from October 2, 1988 and ended on June 24, 1990.

Mahabharat began its rerun on Doordarshan from March 28, 2020. The channel airs two episodes every day, with the first episode at 12 pm and the second at 7 pm.

Mahabharat is just behind Ramayan and holds the second spot on TRP ratings. The rerun of both the shows turned out to be a huge success.

