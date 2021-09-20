Advertisement

Popular actress Maera Misshra has entered the daily soap ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ as the woman in Rishi’s life. Her character Mallishka has shades of grey.

Maera is essaying the role of Mallishka Singh Bedi, who is the daughter of a big magazine publisher. While till now, everyone thought that she is just Rishi’s friend, but Mallishka is actually the one Rishi loves.

Talking about the same, Maera Misshra said: “When I was offered a role in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, I was very excited, especially because it is a Balaji show that airs on Zee TV. I am excited to play a grey character. I feel grey characters give me a great opportunity to explore and enhance my acting skills.”