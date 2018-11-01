Madhuri Dixit To Now Spread Her Dancing Lessons Through Her Own TV Channel!

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene says she wants to take the expression and passion of dance to everyone.

Madhuri is doing it with her online dance platform – Dance With Madhuri (DWM). She has partnered with telecom major Bharti Airtel to launch dance channel – Let’s Dance on Airtel Digital TV.

“Our vision for Dance with Madhuri is to take the expression and passion of dance to everyone,” Madhuri said in a statement.

“With Airtel Digital TV’s reach, we do believe that millions of people can now learn how to dance right in their living rooms. So excited to launch this service,” she added.

The channel has a large bouquet of over ad free content of over 150 hours with over 2200 lessons taught over 170 plus classes. The channel will also bring together several choreographers along with Madhuri.

Richa Kalra of Bharti Airtel’s DTH said: “As a customer obsessed brand, we are constantly innovating for newer ideas to enrich their lives. Launch of Let’s Dance in partnership with Madhuri is one such innovation which is aimed at enabling to learn dancing from the best of dancers and choreographers in the country.”