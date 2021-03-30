Tom Ellis‘ Lucifer is all set to return in your life! Yes, your wait for the second part of the 5th season i.e. Lucifer 5B is all set to start streaming on Netflix after a long wait.

Advertisement

The official Twitter handle of the show made the big announcement. Sharing a still from the show, Lucifer Twitter wrote, “We know that more episodes are what you truly desire. Season 5B arrives on Netflix May 28th.”

We know that more episodes are what you truly desire. Season 5B arrives on Netflix May 28th. pic.twitter.com/TXP2WFZwNh — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) March 29, 2021

Netflix Twitter’s post read as saying, “Here to share some exciting news that you definitely did not already know: Season 5B of Lucifer premieres May 28!”

Here to share some exciting news that you definitely did not already know: Season 5B of Lucifer premieres May 28! pic.twitter.com/JFWx9ecH9X — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2021

Advertisement

Now that’s just a little less than 2 more months and only fans know how hard the wait is going to be. The first part of the 5th season released in August last year. Reportedly, the 6th season of the show will be the final one.

Here’s how the excited fans reacted to the announcement.

give me chloe back pic.twitter.com/8UnGMcq29D — mimi ➰59 days (@glossyvibezx) March 29, 2021

The release date update is a huge sigh of relief for fans who were desperately waiting for it. Earlier in January, after the fans across the globe were asking for any update, Lucifer Writers Room shared an update on their official Twitter account. They said that they do not have a release date on the site too. It was said that they haven’t finished the production yet and the pandemic is to be blamed for that. They promised to update the fans when they have a date with them, same for the trailer.

The tweet read, “We know everyone wants to know, but the truth is even WE don’t know when # Lucifer Season 5B will come out. It’s not finished yet. The pandemic blew up our plans. But when we have an official release date, trust us, we’re dying to let you know! Same with a trailer. #patience #Lucifer.”

Created by Tom Kapinos, Lucifer features Tom Ellis, Lauren German, D.B Woodside and Lesley-Ann Brandt in the lead roles.

Are you excited for Lucifer 5B? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Must Read: FRIENDS: Monica’s Apartment Was A Home To Every Friend But Here’s When They Were A Part Of It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube