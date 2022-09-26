Loved House Of The Dragon? From Succession To Game Thrones, Shows You Also Need To Watch!

Bringing the legacy of the house of fire and blood, George RR Martin’s new fantasy story of the powerful Targaryens in House of the Dragon on Disney+ Hotstar has captivated the global audience. With bitter rivalries, jealousy, lust, the quest for power, and betrayal as the centre theme, the 10-episode gripping series is heating up for titanic and destructive conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons. However, as you wait for the next episode of the series on every Monday at 6:30 AM IST (same time as the US telecast), here are five other shows with similar themes like House of the Dragon that can be on your binge list:

Succession

A saga of a rich and powerful media family as they contemplate what the future will hold for themonce their aging father begins to step back from the company.

City of Dreams

Ameya Gaikwad has lost everything to his daughter, Poornima. As her popularity grows, so does his desperation to stop her from eclipsing him completely.

Empire

A powerful drama about a family dynasty set within the glamorous and sometimes dangerous world of hip-hop music.

Veep

Former Senator Selina Meyer finds that being Vice President of the United States is nothing like she hoped and everything that everyone ever warned her about.

Game of Thrones

Summers span decades. Winters last a lifetime. Whilst kingdoms fight each other for the control of Westeros, a sinister force lurks beyond the Wall.

Get set for an exciting weekend with shows like House of the Dragon only on Disney+ Hotstar.

So, which show are you binge watching next? And how are you liking ‘House Of The Dragon’ so far? Tell us in the comments below.

