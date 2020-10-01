After a month of surviving being dumped to recouping and loads of drama in the house of love, Love Island Season 2 drew to a closure yesterday. But who won the show and took home the grand prize $100,000 grand prize? Well, read on to know who America voted for and which couple turned many grands richer below.

It was a romance-filled day for the finalists Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew, Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrook, Calvin Cobb and Moira Tumas, and Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman. Host Arielle Vandenberg revealed the winning couple.

The winners of Love Island Season 2 were Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew. Coming in second was Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrook. The second and third Calvin Cobb and Moira Tumas, and fourth, Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman.

Just winning the title wasn’t enough. The fan-favourite, who made a place in everyone’s heart, had one last big decision to make before bidding farewell to the villa. Picking up the $100,000, Caleb has to decide if they would split the money. And they did! Justine and Caleb, who declared they loved each other while on their final date, took home $50,000 each.

Taking about their profession of love, Justine began her speech by crediting Caleb for grounding her. She said, “I could not have imagined being anyone else’s queen… With that being said, I love you king.” Caleb, in his speech, said, “The woman standing in front of me is bold, generous, fun, thoughtful, loving and gracious. Anyone who’s fortunate to spend even just a moment with you is better off as a person, a light that is exactly what you are. All of these amazing qualities are exactly why I cannot wait to begin a life outside the villa. I’m sure our lives will be different when we walk out of that tunnel for the very last time… I have confidence that the king and queen can weather any storm as long as we have each other.”

Before the final islanders’ left the villa, the couples – Justine and Caleb, Cely and Johnny, Laurel and Carrington and Moira and Calvin, enjoyed romantic brunches by the pool before getting ready for the big night. The girls were also pampered to a beautiful spa day, where they shopped for their gowns too. The guys, on the other hand, were asked to write love letters, which they were to read to their partners.

For the unversed, Love Island Season 2 is based on the UK show of the same name. It follows a group of sexy singles who couple up while under continuous monitoring.

