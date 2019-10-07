Look who is moving to the dark side with gritty web series drama Kamatipura

It’s all happening in the world of web series. With the market opening up for more and more stories being told, many of which were kept under the wraps since they weren’t necessarily following the template of conventional Bollywood cinema, there are braver steps being taken by storytellers, directors and of course actors.

One such story waiting to be told was that of Mumbai’s (in)famous red light area, Kamatipura. While a few days back it was heard that Meerra Chopra, who has recently given a very good account of herself with Section 375, had a key role to play in the series, further development is that Tanuj Virwani, who would soon be seen in the second season of Inside Edge as well, has been roped in to play the antagonist in the series.

“That’s correct, he has already shot for it and you would see a side of his that has never been explored by most actors, leave aside just Tanuj,” says a source attached to the show, “His part in the series has various shades and you would see it all on display as the series progresses. However, what is truly remarkable is that there is real good depth in the way his character unfolds. So much so that it gets truly scary after a whole. You have to see it to believe it.”

We managed to get a quick glimpse at one of his stills from Kamatipura and rest assured, it did make a quick impression for its gritty and rugged feel.

“Of late, Tanuj has been displaying his mean streak on camera,” a close associate of the actor adds, “In Inside Edge, he had grey shades though eventually he emerged as a hero opposite the villainy of Vivek Oberoi. Then in Poison he took a step forward where his role was clearly inspired by that of Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar. Now in Kamatipura he has taken further step ahead when it comes to going dark for screen. No pun intended.”

While a formal official announcement of the series and Tanuj’s role in it would be announced soon, we hear that Kamatipura would soon be streaming at one of the top OTT platforms. With The Family Man, Verdict and Bard of Blood already making waves as some of the best series to have come out of Indian web platform of late, one can’t wait to catch Kamatipura next in action.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!