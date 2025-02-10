Fans of Line of Duty may have reason to celebrate, as Christina Chong has confirmed she’s been asked about returning for season seven of the hit BBC drama. The actress, who portrayed DI Nicky Rogerson in series two and six, spilled the beans during the Hollywood Saturn Awards, revealing her potential return

“So I have been asked about a season, is it seven? Yeah. Potentially Nicola Rogerson will be back for season seven,” she said, per DailyMail.

Christina Chong’s Role In Line Of Duty

The explosive 2021 finale of Line of Duty saw the unraveling of the infamous H, revealed to be the bumbling DCI Ian Buckells, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Christina first appeared on the show in 2014 as part of the Major Violent Crime Unit and even became romantically involved with DS Steve Arnott, turning informant for him and the team.

Martin Compston’s Desire To Return

However, Chong isn’t the only star to hint at the show’s return. Martin Compston, who played DS Arnott, expressed his eagerness to reprise his role, revealing he’d “like to pull his waistcoat out again” if a new season were to materialize.

Compston admitted that despite the uncertainty, the show’s creator, Jed Mercurio, would bring them together if he had a story to tell. “I just don’t know. I’m busy next year. Vicky’s ridiculously busy, so’s Adrian. If there’s a story Jed wants to tell, he’ll come to us,” he reasoned. “As soon as there’s some news we’ll let you know, but right now there’s nothing there. I’d like to pull my waistcoat out again.”

Martin joked, “I like a waistcoat but I can’t wear them now; it’s like putting on Steve’s character.” The host Chris, 50, asked the question on everyone’s lips to find out if it’s coming back any time soon. Martin, while throwing another hint, replied, “’I love that people ask and the love that people have. When people stop asking about it it’ll be a sad day. I do love that but, you don’t want to give fans false hope because people get excited.”

He added, “We’re not planning anything immediately. We’d love to do another one at some point but we’re all working next year on other stuff.”

Adrian Dunbar’s Tease About New Script

Compston’s comments come after co-star Adrian Dunbar, who has played Superintendent Ted Hastings from the very beginning, suggested that the show’s creator has been working on a script for season seven.

“The one I didn’t get in, which is kind of a really good Irish one about not stopping things happening is, ‘Don’t stall the digger’” he told Ryan Tubridy during an interview with Virgin Radio UK. “That’s a good one, isn’t it? Like, you know, ‘You’ve got to keep going’ That’s going in the next season.”

In a dinner meeting last year, the core cast—Vicky McClure, Martin Compston, and Adrian Dunbar—gathered with Mercurio to discuss possibly bringing the hit show back to the screens. While there are no official announcements, the signs are all there: Line of Duty may not be finished just yet.

