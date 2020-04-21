WHOA! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Jaya Bhattacharya Goes ‘Bald’ During Lockdown, Watch

Lockdown is making people do stuff they won’t do on normal days. Celebrities are also bringing out their inner talents during this house arrest. While some are indulging in cooking and cleaning, some celebs are learning some new hobbies. However, there are some celebs who are doing things they normally won’t do, just like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Jaya Bhattacharya. The actress recently got rid of her beautiful tresses and went bald.

That’s right! In several videos that Jaya uploaded, she shared with her fans that she frequently steps out of her house, along with her family, to feed the strays. She said when they return they soak their clothes in warm soapy water and take a bath from head to toe.

However, the actress has been finding it difficult to manage her hair with the increasing heat. She told her followers she doesn’t care much about her looks and likes to focus more on acting. She revealed it’s only others around her, who had so far insisted she keep her hair to look good on-screen.

Take a look at some of her videos:

It’s definitely a ‘bald move’ to go bald, especially in a country like India where women with short hair or bald hair are judged brutally. Also as an actor, these celebs need to maintain a certain kind of look to look good on screen. Jaya’s decision of going bald is applaudable!

The actress has had a vast career in TV and film industry and was last seen in the Netflix series, Delhi Crime.

What do you think of her new look? Let us know in the comments section below.

