Kutub Minar: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Gives Muhurat Shot Of Karanvir Bohra's Upcoming Film

Actor Karanvir Bohra is currently in Uttarakhand for the shoot of his new film, Kutub Minar.

On Wednesday, Karanvir took to Instagram and shared a picture of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat attending the mahurat of the film.

“Started our new film #kutubminar in #dehradun (maintaining safety)… honourable chief minister @tsrawatbjp giving the #mahurat shot,” he wrote.

In the image, Rawat poses with Karanvir and other actors wearing masks.

The film also features Sanjay Mishra.

On the personal front, Karanvir and his wife, actress Teejay Sidhu, are all set to become parents again. On Friday, the couple took to Instagram to announce the news.

“Ultimately, it’s God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already.

Best birthday gift ever,” Karanvir, who turned a year older today, wrote on Instagram. Along with it, he posted a few pictures of him and Teejay sculpting a baby out of clay.

Sharing the good news on Instagram, Teejay posted a picture in which we can see her flaunting her baby bump as she stands next to Karanvir.

They have twin daughters, Vienna and Raya Bella.

