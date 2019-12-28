Kushal Punjabi In His Last Interview: “I Have No Regrets... Every Step Of The Way, I Have Seen Rejections & Acceptance”

Kushal Punjabi’s sudden demise has shocked the nation to its core. His sudden demise is a great loss for all those who had the opportunity to know him and be friends with him. Actor Karanvir Bohra shared the news on Insgtagram and since then his friends from all across the fraternity are expressing grief about the same.

Kushal was survived by his wife Audrey Dolhen and a 3-year-old son, Kian Punjabi. His fans are still in denial of the news and can’t believe that such a happy and cheerful soul can take his own life. Kushal gave his last interview to Bombay Times and spoke about how he doesn’t want to become a hero or a superstar but just a performer.

He said, “I wanted to dance, perform, be on stage and act in TV shows, films and web series. It was never about ki Mujhe hero banna hai ya superstar banna hai. I just wanted to perform. My potential is still untapped. However, I have no regrets. Every step of the way, I have seen rejections and acceptance. Sometimes, I got a show that didn’t eventually work out, and at times, I declined an offer because I wanted to go on a bikers’ trip. So, meri bhi stupidity hai, because I am also not someone who would only think of my acting career.”

Kushal’s last rites will be performed today after his wife and son reached here. His body is kept at the Cooper Hospital till then. We hope and pray that God gives strength to his family in this difficult time.

